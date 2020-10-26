Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

