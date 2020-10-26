Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,769 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $296,597.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. 140166 raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $75.85. 39,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,165. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

