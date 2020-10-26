Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 4,062 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

BGFV has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $8.00. 7,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,826. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $179.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.