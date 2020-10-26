Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 6,232 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $87.43. 46,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $457.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $91.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

