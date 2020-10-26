Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 719 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald's by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

McDonald's stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,333. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.