Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 55.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after purchasing an additional 530,362 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 197,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,742. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.