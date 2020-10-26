Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.10. 11,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,150. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.