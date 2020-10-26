Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 32.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 17,663.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML traded down $7.18 on Monday, hitting $371.38. 7,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $409.11. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.74.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.