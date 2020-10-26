Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,920,267. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

