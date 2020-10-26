Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.91. 144,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,572,098. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.14 and a 200 day moving average of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $838.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.