Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 177,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,525,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

