Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $150,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Several brokerages have commented on FSKR. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.02. 2,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,571. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.87. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.61 million.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

