Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $287,000 Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kamada were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kamada alerts:

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. Kamada Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $373.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 million. Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kamada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.