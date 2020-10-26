Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $531,000 Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. 9,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.