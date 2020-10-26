Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $579,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $7.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $286.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,508. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

