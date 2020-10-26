Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.84. 21,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.