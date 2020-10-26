Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $779,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.15.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.36. 57,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

