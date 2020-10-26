Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $86.67 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.94. 39,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.63 and a 200 day moving average of $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

