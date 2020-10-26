Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 485,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,051,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,517 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Seagate Technology by 21.9% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 308,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

