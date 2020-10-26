Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TIM Participações were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participações by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TIM Participações by 215.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TIM Participações by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TIM Participações by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,401,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after buying an additional 1,477,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participações by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,697,639 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,967,000 after buying an additional 653,716 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TIM Participações from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TIM Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TIM Participações from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of TIM Participações in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

NYSE TSU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. 7,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,724. TIM Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. TIM Participações had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TIM Participações S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1841 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from TIM Participações’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. TIM Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

About TIM Participações

TIM SA /BR/ engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

