Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $228,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 267,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,622,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.36. 5,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,432. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total transaction of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

