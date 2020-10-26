Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $229,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

JCI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,979. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

