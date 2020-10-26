Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 98.8% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $218,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5,070.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.86.

Shares of SHW traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $674.97. 4,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,667. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $693.27 and its 200-day moving average is $611.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

