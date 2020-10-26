Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 115,319 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.47. 4,617,464 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

