Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,366 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 110.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.

NYSE:V traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.23. 53,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,955,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

