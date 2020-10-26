Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 340 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.40.

TMO stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $478.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,170. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $439.48 and its 200-day moving average is $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total value of $8,134,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,741,454.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,137 shares of company stock worth $35,176,956 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.