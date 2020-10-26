Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 40,057 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $139,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $174.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

