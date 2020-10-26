Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 765 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 167.2% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

