Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 765 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after acquiring an additional 80,983 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,297,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,801,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.11. 8,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,009. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day moving average of $207.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.