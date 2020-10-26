Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 9,440 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,302,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,830,000 after acquiring an additional 146,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $131.25. 16,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,959. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

