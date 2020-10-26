Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,262 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,053 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

MGIC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. 20,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.10 million, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.07. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $86.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

