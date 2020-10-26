Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,336 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 146.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 145.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 27.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 17.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $81.83. 22,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

