Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,829 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. CX Institutional bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $45.35. 46,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

