Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,274 China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 82.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE CHL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. 10,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,526. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

