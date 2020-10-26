Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $235.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.90 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

