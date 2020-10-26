Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.90. 151,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

