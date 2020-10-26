Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in The Western Union by 55.1% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 89,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Western Union by 30.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 10.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 133,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WU. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

NYSE WU traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,968. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.