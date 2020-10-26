Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $56.87. 486,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,358,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

