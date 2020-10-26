Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,335,000 after buying an additional 1,684,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,099,000 after purchasing an additional 657,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,980. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.