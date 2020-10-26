Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,096,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 327,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,803,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

