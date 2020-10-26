Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $220,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 179,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.57. 213,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,679,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.