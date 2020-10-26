Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,445 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in BP were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 464,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,506,922. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

