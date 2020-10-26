Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,430 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 23,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. 507,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,279,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

