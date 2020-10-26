Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,545 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $3,112,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Leidos by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 589,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,701. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

