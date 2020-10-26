Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $237,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,280,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,464,000 after buying an additional 202,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,767,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,798,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,945. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $241.98. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.70.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

