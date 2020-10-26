Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $1,346,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $49,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in FedEx by 32.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,389,000 after buying an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.32. 27,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,307. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

