RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.71 million. Analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RMR Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in RMR Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RMR Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

