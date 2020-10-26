Robert W. Baird Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $105.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of TER stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $487,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

