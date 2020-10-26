Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $184.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands by 49.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.