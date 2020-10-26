Roper Technologies (ROP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROP opened at $428.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

